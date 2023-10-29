Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.00- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.05-6.25 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $202.73.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $110.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.97.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

