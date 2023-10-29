Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Chart Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to $14.00- EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.05-6.25 EPS.

Chart Industries Trading Down 24.9 %

Shares of GTLS opened at $110.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.70 and its 200-day moving average is $149.97. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $242.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.73.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,047,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 24.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter worth about $665,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

