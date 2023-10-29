Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Announces Earnings Results

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share.
Charter Communications Trading Down 9.6 %
NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $372.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.30. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.61.
View Our Latest Analysis on Charter Communications
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
