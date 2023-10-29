Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.36

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and traded as high as $3.47. Check-Cap shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 25,611 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check-Cap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.50). Research analysts forecast that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Check-Cap by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

