Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company's stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.77.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $131.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $138.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

