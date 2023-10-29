Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Argus upgraded shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chewy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Chewy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.45.

NYSE CHWY opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 163.83 and a beta of 0.98. Chewy has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,511 shares of company stock valued at $243,846. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

