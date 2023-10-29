Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 21.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,747,000 after acquiring an additional 60,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,736 shares of company stock worth $4,924,482 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $208.55 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

