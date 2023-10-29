Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for about 1.0% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $90.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.30 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.