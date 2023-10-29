CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Trading Down 1.1%

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23. Approximately 10,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 28,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

CI Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $577.81 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Increases Dividend

About CI Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.1346 dividend. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.43%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

