Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Down 12.0% in October

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 513,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

CDTX opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.95% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cidara Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 331,602 shares in the company, valued at $318,337.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 33.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 51,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 201.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 449,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 300,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 61,051 shares in the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

