Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of C stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

