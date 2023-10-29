Citigroup Lowers Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $26.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 86.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $1,936,921,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

