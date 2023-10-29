CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.19

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and traded as low as $4.87. CK Hutchison shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 119,821 shares.

CK Hutchison Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81.

CK Hutchison Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 293 berths in 51 ports spanning 25 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, river trade, and ship repair facilities.

