Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Position Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,310,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390,576 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $53,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 100.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure Trading Down 0.7 %

YOU stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $149.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.04 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YOU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 2,640,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $66,731,373.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,608,761.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clear Secure Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

Featured Stories

