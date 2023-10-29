CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Short Interest Up 11.5% in October

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

CME Group Stock Down 3.0 %

CME opened at $209.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.14 and its 200 day moving average is $194.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,632 shares of company stock worth $10,188,557 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 33,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

