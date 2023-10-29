CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.06-3.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.10. CMS Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.27-3.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.73.

CMS opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at $2,550,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 72.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 97,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 40,951 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 22.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,878,000 after acquiring an additional 183,059 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 401,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 372,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

