CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.27-3.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.35. CMS Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.06-3.12 EPS.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.18. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMS

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 72.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 97,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 40,951 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 22.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,878,000 after acquiring an additional 183,059 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 401,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 372,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.