COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Insider Buys A$20,400.00 in Stock

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Free Report) insider Cameron McCullagh purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.36 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$20,400.00 ($12,911.39).
Cameron McCullagh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 18th, Cameron McCullagh purchased 2,286 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.38 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$3,154.68 ($1,996.63).
- On Friday, October 20th, Cameron McCullagh purchased 155,751 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.29 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$200,607.29 ($126,966.64).
COG Financial Services Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
COG Financial Services Cuts Dividend
About COG Financial Services
COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.
