Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 1.0% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $545,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 32.4% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 71,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $116.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.18.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.