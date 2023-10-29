Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Cuts Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lessened its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KWB Wealth grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 354.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.33. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.19.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

