Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Cuts Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP cut its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 10.1% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 311.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 250,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 22.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OGN opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 142.40% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

