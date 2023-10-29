Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Decreases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $170.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.23. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $250.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

