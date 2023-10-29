Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Has $698,000 Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,618.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,967 shares of company stock worth $6,544,551. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $420.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.