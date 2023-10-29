Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly bought 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pierre M. Lilly bought 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

View Our Latest Report on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.