Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Has $713,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $38,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CAH. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.43. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 202.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.