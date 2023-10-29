Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $7,485,023 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CI opened at $303.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.78.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

