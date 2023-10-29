Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Invests $538,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

M&T Bank Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE MTB opened at $108.94 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $172.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.