Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 50.6% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,914 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $255.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.96 and a 200 day moving average of $283.28. The company has a market cap of $186.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.