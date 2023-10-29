Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Purchases 3,277 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.7% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $142.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.58. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

