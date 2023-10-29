Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,537 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.8% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 129.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 209,607 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,848,000 after purchasing an additional 118,257 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $5,431,000. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,703 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.8 %

COST opened at $543.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $555.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $577.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

