Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Reduces Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP cut its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AJG. Argus upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,058,693.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $5,057,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AJG opened at $228.24 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $237.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.28 and a 200 day moving average of $219.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

