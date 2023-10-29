Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $431.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $505.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $166.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

