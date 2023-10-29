Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Sells 1,322 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP reduced its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.08.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $138.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $202.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

