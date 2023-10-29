Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Sells 1,479 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 25.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.1% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 88.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 846,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,358,000 after purchasing an additional 397,432 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 9.5% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 70.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,257,000 after purchasing an additional 222,216 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.24.

NYSE HSY opened at $184.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $183.96 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

