Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Sells 262 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $510.19 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $489.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.41.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.10.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

