Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Sells 773 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,243,696,000 after purchasing an additional 126,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,680,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,843,352,000 after purchasing an additional 240,223 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $187.88 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $183.24 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

