Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $175.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $111.28 and a twelve month high of $192.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.44.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total value of $253,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,564.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $335,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total value of $253,246.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,564.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,594 shares of company stock worth $7,857,591. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 16.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.