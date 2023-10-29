Comparing Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) & NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE)

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) and Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of NuZee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of NuZee shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NuZee and Savers Value Village, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuZee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Savers Value Village 0 0 9 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Savers Value Village has a consensus target price of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 97.59%. Given Savers Value Village’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than NuZee.

This table compares NuZee and Savers Value Village’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuZee $3.11 million 0.69 -$11.80 million ($13.56) -0.20 Savers Value Village $1.44 billion 1.62 $84.72 million N/A N/A

Savers Value Village has higher revenue and earnings than NuZee.

Profitability

This table compares NuZee and Savers Value Village’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuZee -294.03% -134.06% -103.56% Savers Value Village N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Savers Value Village beats NuZee on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuZee

NuZee, Inc., a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders and Twin Peaks brands. NuZee, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

