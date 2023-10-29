Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.33.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $0.68 on Friday. Compugen has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.66.
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
