Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,553,000 after purchasing an additional 481,565 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $87.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.19. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

