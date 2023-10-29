Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF) Shares Down 6.7%

Core Lithium Ltd (OTC:CXOXF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 45,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 42,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Core Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 20th.

Core Lithium Trading Down 6.7 %

Core Lithium Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.48.

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, uranium, lead, zinc, rare earth elements, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory; and Shoobridge Lithium, Anningie and Barrow Creek Lithium, Blueys and Inkheart Lead/Silver, the Bynoe Gold, and Napperby uranium projects located in the Northern Territory.

Further Reading

