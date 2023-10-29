Corning (NYSE:GLW) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00.

GLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of GLW opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.06. Corning has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 563.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $32,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

