Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.00-17.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.83 billion. Corteva also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.23) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.05.

Corteva stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.6% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

