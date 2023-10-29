Corundum Trust Company INC Acquires Shares of 2,669 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. AbbVie comprises about 1.0% of Corundum Trust Company INC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 11.9% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 23.1% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.5% in the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.98. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.