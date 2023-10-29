Corundum Trust Company INC Takes $240,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $162.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

