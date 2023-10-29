Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%.

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 22.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

