CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Truist Financial

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.09.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.