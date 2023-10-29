Coty (NYSE:COTY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COTY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.51.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of COTY opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.90. Coty has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. Coty’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coty

In other news, Director Isabelle Parize bought 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $50,137.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Isabelle Parize bought 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $50,137.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Coty by 72.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,536.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

