Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.68 and a 200-day moving average of $107.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 148.3% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at $14,214,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Crown Castle by 32.6% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its stake in Crown Castle by 31.9% during the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 72,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

