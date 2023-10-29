Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Get Crown alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCK

Crown Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Crown stock opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day moving average is $85.77. Crown has a twelve month low of $66.76 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 68.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,645,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,247,000 after purchasing an additional 347,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 10.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,368,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 401,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,107 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.